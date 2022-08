O'Shaughnessy caught one pass for 16 yards in the Bears' 27-11 preseason win over the Seahawks' on Thursday.

O'Shaughnessy took the field on the second drive, right after the Bears took their first-team offense on the field. His reception came from backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. The tight end will likely continue to battle with Ryan Griffin for the No. 2 tight end role behind Cole Kmet.