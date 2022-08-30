The Bears released O'Shaughnessy on Tuesday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
O'Shaughnessy appeared a fair candidate to secure a depth role in Chicago's right end room, but he ultimately couldn't earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Once the Bears open up further roster spots, it's possible O'Shaughnessy could end up rejoining the team. At the moment, Cole Kmet and Ryan Griffin are the only tight ends on Chicago's roster.
More News
-
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Targeted once•
-
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Corrals lone target•
-
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Back on practice field•
-
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: May be useful blocker•
-
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Signed by Chicago•