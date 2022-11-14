site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
James O'Shaughnessy: Joins Vikings practice squad
O'Shaughnessy signed with Minnesota's practice squad Monday.
O'Shaughnessy has 80 games of
NFL experience under his belt, split between the Chiefs and Jaguars. The 30-year-old tight end could be called upon to provide depth behind trade acquisition T.J. Hockenson.
