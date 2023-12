Brisker (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Brisker put in two limited practices during the week to earn the questionable tag, and he's been cleared to play Sunday against the Browns. The 24-year-old reached tallied 17 tackles and a forced fumble last week against the Lions, which is the second time this season he's reached double-digit stops.