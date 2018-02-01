Bears' Jordan Howard: Excited about scheme change
Howard is expecting to adjust well to new head coach Matt Nagy's new offensive system, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Howard was frustrated last year because opposing defenses were often calling out the plays the Bears would run before the snap, which likely had a role in many of his disappointing fantasy performances. Not only should Nagy's offensive system make more creative use of Howard, but the other young weapons on the team have the potential for Chicago to be a much more dangerous offense in 2018. But until the passing attack gives defenses reason for concern, Howard will likely continue to be a high-variance lineup option.
