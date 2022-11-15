The Saints cut Howard from their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Howard has jumped between the Saints' practice squad and their active roster dating back to when he first arrived in New Orleans on Oct. 12, but he's since been let go following Tuesday's transaction. Across his two appearances this season, the veteran running back recorded just four offensive snaps, translating to one yard on one carry in that span.
