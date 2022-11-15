The Saints reverted Howard to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Howard got his second straight elevation to the active roster Week 10, but he played just three snaps, logging one carry for one yard against Pittsburgh. New Orleans played Alvin Kamara on 37 of 47 offensive snaps while Dwayne Washington received four snaps, leaving Howard to fill a very minor role. Howard could see action again in Week 11 against the Rams if Mark Ingram (knee) remains out, but he is unlikely to be on the field enough to be viable in fantasy.
More News
-
Saints' Jordan Howard: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Jordan Howard: Returns to Saints' practice squad•
-
Saints' Jordan Howard: Elevated to active roster•
-
Jordan Howard: Joins Saints' practice squad•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: One touch against Buccaneers•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Bound for smaller rotation role•