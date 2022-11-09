Howard reverted to the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Howard signed to New Orleans' practice squad back on Oct. 12, and he finally received his first promotion to the team's active roster prior to Monday's loss to the Ravens. In the game, the 28-year-old logged just one offensive snap and failed to record a stat. Howard is now slated to return to the practice squad as an emergency depth option, but he could once again be elevated to the Saints' 53-man roster if Mark Ingram (knee) is unable to gain medical clearance before Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh.
