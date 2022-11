The Saints elevated Howard to the active roster Monday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The veteran running back joined the Saints' practice squad Oct. 12 after New Orleans lost Latavius Murray to the Broncos and Tony Jones to the Seahawks. With Mark Ingram (knee) sidelined, Howard will have a chance to make his 2022 debut Monday against the Ravens after being elevated to the Saints' active roster, though Alvin Kamara will likely dominate the snaps at running back.