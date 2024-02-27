General manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that if the Bears opt to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, it would be "right" to trade Fields before the start of free agency March 13, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Poles' comments could be read as a response to Fields' recently stated desire to receiver word on his future in Chicago soon, and it sounds like a decision could be more immediately pending than expected. The official start of free agency is just over two weeks away, while the legal tampering period will begin earlier at March 11. If the Bears do opt to look for a replacement under center at the top of the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, options including the Steelers, Falcons, Patriots, Raiders and Broncos have all been rumored as potential trade suitors for the 2021 first-round pick. In 13 games last season, Fields compiled 2,562 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions, to go with 120 carries for rushing 657 yards and four scores.