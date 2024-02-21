Fields told the St. Brown Bros Podcast on Wednesday that he prefers to stays in Chicago but wants to know if he's getting traded as soon as possible.

Fields downplayed his recent decision to unfollow the Bears on Instagram, noting that he also unfollowed other accounts (including the NFL's) to avoid having football content on his timeline during the offseason. He had nothing but praise for Bears fans and the city of Chicago, but Fields also seemed well aware of the possibility of being replaced by the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Talking with teammate Equanimeous St. Brown and Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown on their podcast, Fields mentioned a couple of the teams rumored to have interest in trading for him, saying that the Steelers have a great stadium atmosphere and the Falcons have impressive playmakers on offense. Atlanta is the early favorite in betting markets to acquire the Georgia native, with other possibilities including Pittsburgh, New England, Las Vegas and Denver. This could drag on for weeks, or even months, despite Fields' desire for a quick resolution.