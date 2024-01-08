Fields completed 11 of 16 passes for 148 yards while adding 27 yards on four rushing attempts in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Aside from a hot streak in Weeks 4 and 5 when Fields threw eight touchdown passes, he failed to throw more than one scoring strike in any of his other 10 starts. In 13 games played, he passed for 2,562 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Fields also rushed 120 times for 657 yards and four scores. Chicago will need to make some decisions this offseason in regards to their quarterback. First, the franchise has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, so they can choose to start over at the position or go with Fields. Also, the team will need to decide whether to pick up the quarterback's fifth-year option.