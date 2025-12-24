The Jets placed Fields (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed with reporters Tuesday that Fields would be shut down for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, so the latter's placement on IR was a procedural move to open a spot on the 53-man roster for Christopher Smith. Fields posted a 2-7 record across nine starts this season, completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception and 27 sacks while turning 71 carries into 383 yards (5.4 YPC) and four scores. Fields will enter the second year of his two-year, $40 million contract for the 2026 campaign, though it's unclear whether he'll be part of the Jets' future plans.