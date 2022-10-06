Jones (hip) was a limited participant during the Bears' practice Thursday.
Jones appears to have picked up a hip injury after not being listed on the Bears' injury report Wednesday, though the nature of this issue is still unclear. The defensive tackle recorded 19 tackles and one sack while playing all but 20 of his 185 snaps on defense through four games this season. If Jones' status declines or stays the same during practice Friday, then Mike Pennel and Armon Watts could see increased usage this Sunday against Minnesota.
