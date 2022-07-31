Vildor has been playing on the outside when rookie Kyler Gordon has moved into the slot during practices Jeff Berckes of Windycitygridiron.com reports.

Although Vildor played 781 snaps last year while averaging just less than three tackles per game, his role is expected to change this year. After the Bears selected Kyler Gordon in this year's draft, the rookie is expected to start along with Jaylon Johnson. However, Gordon has been used in the slot when Chicago uses three cornerbacks on the field, which has provided Vildor with a role on the outside. Although Vildor could continue in his training-camp role when the season starts, expect a reduction in his 2021 snaps, which would lower his IDP value.