Bears' Leonard Floyd: Avoids ACL injury
Floyd's (knee) MRI results Monday revealed his ACL is still intact, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It is unclear to what extent his MCL is damaged, but his avoidance of an ACL tear means he will likely be able to recover in time for the Bears' 2018 offseason program. Floyd has not been officially shutdown for the season, but coach John Fox described the issue as "fairly serious." Some combination of Pernell McPhee, Sam Acho, and Isaiah Irving figure to fill Floyd's void at outside linebacker.
