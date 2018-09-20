Coach Matt Nagy said Floyd will likely have the use of his fingers against the Cardinals on Sunday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Floyd is also likely to have a smaller club on his broken hand, Nagy said. The starting linebacker has been participating in practice and suiting up for games despite the injury, but Floyd is obviously not 100 percent without the full use of his right hand. Already a key piece in Chicago's defensive scheme, it's worth monitoring whether the 26-year-old sees an increased role whenever he manages to fully recover.