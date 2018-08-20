Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Hopeful to return Week 1
Head coach Matt Nagy reported that he's very confident that Gabriel (foot) will be ready for Week 1, Larry Mayer of the Bears website reports.
It certainly would help the entire Bears offense if Gabriel could return to face Green Bay, as he possesses the deep speed to take the top off defenses, which potentially will create more space for his teammates. In terms of Gabriel's fantasy value, his big-play ability gives him weekly upside, but he's never been a high-volume target, which also gives him a low weekly floor.
