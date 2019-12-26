Play

Gabriel (concussion) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

With no practice reps under his belt since he sustained his second concussion of the season Week 12 against the Giants, Gabriel can effectively be ruled out for the Bears' finale Sunday against the Vikings. Chicago will likely provide confirmation on Gabriel's status at the conclusion of Friday's practice.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends