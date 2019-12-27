Gabriel (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Gabriel will miss a fifth straight game after suffering his second concussion of the season in a Week 12 win over the Giants. He made seven starts in nine appearances this year, catching 29 of 48 targets (60.4 percent) for 353 yards (7.4 YPT) and four touchdowns. A 6-75-3 receiving line against Washington in Week 3 was the only real highlight for fantasy purposes, and the overall production through two seasons hasn't lived up to a four-year, $26 million contract. Gabriel will turn 29 in February and may end up looking for a new team in the offseason.