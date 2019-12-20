Gabriel (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Gabriel will miss a fourth consecutive game after suffering his second concussion of the season. Anthony Miller has been thriving as the No. 2 receiver, while Javon Wims, Cordarrelle Patterson and Riley Ridley haven't done much with their extra opportunities. Ridley led the group in snap share (49 percent) during last week's loss to Green Bay, but Patterson wasn't far behind at 44 percent, and Wims (10 percent) could get more involved now that he's moved past a minor knee injury. In any case, Miller and Allen Robinson are the reliable fantasy choices from the group.