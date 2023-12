Homer (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Homer could be trending in the right direction to play Sunday, as he's gone from opening Chicago's week of practice with a DNP to logging back-to-back limited sessions Thursday and Friday. If the 25-year-old running back is unable to go in Week 16, the Bears would have a void to fill on special teams, as that's where Homer has played 203 of his 206 total snaps this year.