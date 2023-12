Homer played all 17 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Lions.

Homer has been deployed exclusively on special teams over the Bears' last five games. Though he's shown some ability as a pass catcher during his time with Seattle over the past four seasons, Homer is unlikely to garner any opportunities as the team's third-down back while all of D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are available.