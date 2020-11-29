site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Tyler Bray: Promoted for Week 12
RotoWire Staff
Nov 28, 2020
Bray was elevated to Chicago's active roster from the practice squad Saturday.
The 28-year-old will rejoin the active roster as an extra player for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Packers. Bray should serve as the
Bears' No. 2 quarterback behind Mitchell Trubisky since Nick Foles (hip) is listed as doubtful. More News
