Bagent didn't see the field in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

When Justin Fields missed time in Weeks 6-10, Bagent served as Chicago's starting quarterback. In five games, he completed 94 of 143 passes (66 percent) for 859 yards with a 3:6 TD:INT. During the offseason, the team will determine if the rookie will continue to serve as their backup quarterback. If the team chooses to keep him in a similar role, Bagent is under contract with the Bears for two more seasons.