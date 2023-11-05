Bagent completed 18 of 30 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 70 yards and lost a fumble while recovering another.

As has been the case in each of his appearances this season, Bagent certainly had his moments, including as a runner. The undrafted rookie also showed his inexperience on multiple occasions, however, with his first interception leading to a game-tying touchdown for the Saints in the opening period. Bagent did partly make up for the turnovers with 18- and nine-yard scoring tosses to Cole Kmet, and it now remain to be seen whether he'll be called on for at least one more start in a Thursday night Week 10 home matchup against the Panthers or if Justin Fields (thumb) will be ready to return to action in that contest.