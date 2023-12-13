Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Ngakoue will miss the remainder of the season after fracturing his ankle, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Ngakoue presumably suffered the injury in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Lions, though Eberflus didn't confirm as much. In any event, the 28-year-old edge rusher's season will come to a close with 22 tackles (13 solo) and four sacks over 13 appearances. The Bears will likely install either DeMarcus Walker or Rasheem Green as a starter at defensive end opposite Montez Sweat with Ngakoue done for the season. Ngakoue is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.