Ngakoue (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Ngakoue wasn't listed on the Bears' injury report Wednesday, but he now seems to be dealing with some sort of knee injury that held him to limited work Thursday. The veteran edge rusher will likely have to log a full practice session Friday to not carry an injury designation into Chicago's Week 14 affair.
