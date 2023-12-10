Ngakoue (knee) is active Sunday against the Lions.
Ngakoue closed out Week 14 prep with a full practice Friday but remained on the team's injury report and was considered questionable for Sunday's matchup. He'll ultimately take the field and start on the edge, opposite Montez Sweat, as he typically does.
