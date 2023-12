The Bears placed Ngakoue (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Ngakoue fractured his ankle at some point during Sunday's 28-16 win over the Lions. He had four tackles and a sack in the win and will finish the season with 22 tackles (13 solo), including four sacks. Demarcus Walker is set to take over as the starting edge rusher alongside Montez Sweat.