Phillips (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Phillips failed to get healthy over the Week 9 bye, and he'll miss his first game of the season. He's been a key cog in Cincinnati's secondary this season, but with LeShaun Sims (concussion) also out, William Jackson, Mackensie Alexander and Tony Brown are the only healthy cornerbacks heading into Sunday's tilt. The Bengals likely will call up a practice squad player to add depth.