The Texans signed Phillips on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Phillips played in nine games for the Broncos during the 2022 campaign before landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in December. The 27-year-old recorded just two tackles while playing almost exclusively on special teams, and he should be expected to have a similar role this season, provided he makes the team.
