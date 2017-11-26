Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Ready for action Week 12
Dennard (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
Dennard logged a season-high 81 defensive snaps during Week 11's matchup in Denver, as starting corner Adam Jones was inactive due to a concussion. Though Dennard surfaced with an injury of his own this week, a limited practice session Friday was enough to convince the team he'd be able to suit up. With Jones back on the active roster, however, look for Dennard's role to be reduced.
