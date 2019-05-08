The Bengals are hopeful that Dennard can return for mandatory minicamp in mid-June after undergoing a minor knee scope, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The team knew that Dennard could've have required more treatment on his knee when they signed him in March, so this news isn't quite a surprise. The Michigan State product had a solid year in 2018, racking up 68 tackles (54 solo) and two forced fumbles. The expectation is that the 27-year-old will return to full health, and when he does, continue his role as the slot corner for the Bengals.