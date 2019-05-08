Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Undergoes minor knee procedure
The Bengals are hopeful that Dennard can return for mandatory minicamp in mid-June after undergoing a minor knee scope, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
The team knew that Dennard could've have required more treatment on his knee when they signed him in March, so this news isn't quite a surprise. The Michigan State product had a solid year in 2018, racking up 68 tackles (54 solo) and two forced fumbles. The expectation is that the 27-year-old will return to full health, and when he does, continue his role as the slot corner for the Bengals.
More News
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Re-ups with Bengals•
-
Darqueze Dennard: May find home soon•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Six pass deflections in 2018•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Practicing in full Friday•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Clear of injury designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...