Hill logged eight tackles (three solo), an interception and a pass defended during Cincinnati's 27-3 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Hill was one of the few bright spots during the Bengals' blowout loss, logging his second interceptions of the year and finishing second on the team in total tackles. The 2022 first-round pick has had a solid start to his second season and currently leads the team with 34 tackles (24 solo), more than he had through 15 games as a rookie.