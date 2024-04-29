Hill is expected to be a part of the Bengals' cornerback room in 2024, Jay Morrison of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Hill spent his sophomore campaign operating as a starting safety for the Bengals, recording 110 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, while also intercepting two passes and deflecting 11 others over 17 contests. Head coach Zac Taylor said Sunday that Hill will "be in the cornerback room" this year, which could mean a position change is in store. The team signed former Raven Geno Stone this offseason and could replace Hill at safety in 2024.