Hill recorded 110 total tackles, which includes six tackles for loss, while also defending 11 passes, including two interceptions, in 17 games with the Bengals during the 2023 regular season.

With the departure of Vonn Bell this past offseason, Hill was given the opportunity to start after being selected in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It's safe to say the Michigan product didn't disappoint in 2023, as he ranked first on the Bengals in pass deflections and third in total tackles. Hill's rookie contract will keep him in Cincinnati through the 2025 season and he'll look to add another productive year to his resume in 2024.