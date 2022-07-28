Patrick signed a contract with the Bengals on Thursday.
Patrick previously spent time on the Bengals' practice squad during the 2020 season before bouncing around multiple teams' practice squads in 2021. The undrafted free agent was re-signed by Cincinnati after the team placed running back Elijah Holyfield on the reserve/injured list in a corresponding move Thursday. Therefore, Patrick should have an opportunity during training camp to compete with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans for the Bengals' final running-back spot.