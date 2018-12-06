Malone (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Malone was also limited during Wednesday's practice session. The second-year wideout has missed four straight games, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers is murky at best. With A.J. Green (foot) on injured reserve, Malone could see limited offensive work when he retakes the field.

