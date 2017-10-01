Bengals' T.J. Johnson: Hurts neck Sunday
Johnson hurt his neck Sunday against the Browns and didn't return, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Johnson is a reserve lineman who was briefly relieving Russell Bodine at center. This injury isn't expected to shake up the Bengals' starting lineup.
