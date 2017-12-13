Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Absent from practice Wednesday
Kroft (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Though Kroft was on the field for 45 of 54 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Bears, he did not catch a pass in the contest. That's two straight quiet fantasy efforts for the tight end, who looks like a TD-dependent dart Sunday against the Vikings, that is if he is able bounce back quickly from his hamstring issue.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...