Kroft (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Though Kroft was on the field for 45 of 54 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Bears, he did not catch a pass in the contest. That's two straight quiet fantasy efforts for the tight end, who looks like a TD-dependent dart Sunday against the Vikings, that is if he is able bounce back quickly from his hamstring issue.

