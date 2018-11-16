Kroft underwent season-ending foot surgery Friday and was placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kroft missed the Bengals' past four games due to a fractured foot and had yet to resume practicing since suffering the injury. His limited progress prompted the Bengals to send him in for surgery, making him the team's fourth tight end to land on IR this season. Cincinnati signed linebacker Brandon Bell off their practice squad to take Kroft's spot on the 53-man roster.

