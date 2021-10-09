site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Remains sidelined in Week 5
Su'a-Filo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Su'a-Filo was unable to practice this week, and he'll miss a third straight game as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Jackson Carman should continue to play a starting role.
