The Giants waived Fowler on Tuesday.

Fowler was a healthy scratch during Week 12's loss to the Bears, and the Giants are subjecting him to waivers for the second time this year. The 28-year-old wideout has accrued 23 receptions for 193 yards over eight games. With Golden Tate in concussion protocol, the Giants are expected to pick up another receiver ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

