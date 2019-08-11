Cunningham (hamstring) was released by the Jaguars with an injury settlement Sunday, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Cunningham was thought to be absent from Thursday's preseason opener due to his veteran status, but he appears to have been dealing with a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old seemed to have a decent chance of cracking the Jaguars' 53-man roster as a third-down back, but he'll have to look to latch on elsewhere once healthy.