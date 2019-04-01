Cunningham will visit the Jaguars this week, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Cunningham played 212 snaps on offense and 478 on special teams in 29 games for Chicago the past two seasons, though he did get some work on passing downs in 2017 (20 receptions). Jacksonville represents the best-case scenario for his next landing spot, as the team has minimal backfield depth behind Leonard Fournette. With Carlos Hyde joining the Chiefs and both T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant (foot) still unsigned, the Jaguars are badly in need of a No. 2 running back -- preferably one that replace Fournette in passing situations.

