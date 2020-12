Epenesa, who exited the Week 15 win over the Broncos with. a head injury, was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice report.

The rookie from Iowa avoided a concussion, so he appears ready to serve his usual depth role when the Bills take on the Patriots on Monday night. Epenesa has posted a modest 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his first campaign as he continues to get up to speed in the pro game.