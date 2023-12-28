Epenesa was listed as limited for the second straight day Thursday due to a rib injury.

Epenesa has missed the past two games with the issue, but he looks to have a decent chance of suiting up Sunday against the Patriots, though Friday's final injury report will prove more telling. The fourth-year player got off to a slow start in his NFL career after being taken out of Iowa in the second round, but this season he's been arguably the Bills' biggest surprise on banged-up defense that's being carried by the defensive line. Epenesa has logged 6.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, an interception, a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 13 games.