Holmes caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers.

Holmes finished third among Buffalo receivers with 39 offensive snaps on Sunday following Kelvin Benjamin's knee injury. He didn't make the most of the opportunities, but it's hard to judge any Bills target given Nathan Peterman's historically bad debut. Holmes scored twice in the first three weeks of the season, but has just one touchdown since and just one game all year with more than two catches. He might see an uptick in usage in Benjamin's temporary absence, but there are too many questions for comfort in Buffalo right now.