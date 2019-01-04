Broncos' Andre Holmes: Quiet in time with Denver
Holmes caught his lone target as a Broncos, a gain of five yards, and caught 12 of 23 targets as a Buffalo Bill, gaining 157 yards.
Holmes was on the Broncos' roster for three games and was targeted just once before heading to injured reserve with an ankle injury. His future with the team is unclear. On one hand, he's a big-bodied veteran option who counts just $1.45 million against the cap in 2019. On the other, his signing was based on his familiarity with offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's scheme and Musgrave is likely out following the firing of Vance Joseph. Even if he stays on in 2019, he's likely little more than a special-teams contributor and depth option as, outside of -- maybe -- Emmanuel Sanders, the Broncos figure to look to develop their young, talented targets in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...