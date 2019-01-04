Holmes caught his lone target as a Broncos, a gain of five yards, and caught 12 of 23 targets as a Buffalo Bill, gaining 157 yards.

Holmes was on the Broncos' roster for three games and was targeted just once before heading to injured reserve with an ankle injury. His future with the team is unclear. On one hand, he's a big-bodied veteran option who counts just $1.45 million against the cap in 2019. On the other, his signing was based on his familiarity with offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's scheme and Musgrave is likely out following the firing of Vance Joseph. Even if he stays on in 2019, he's likely little more than a special-teams contributor and depth option as, outside of -- maybe -- Emmanuel Sanders, the Broncos figure to look to develop their young, talented targets in 2019.